Odisha plans 45 fast track courts to hear rape cases

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced that it would set up 45 fast track courts for the speedy disposal of cases of rape and cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The decision to set up the special courts was taken in the wake of rising incidents of sexual offences against women and children, and the Centre’s plan to set up fast track courts for the speedy disposal of such cases.

Of the 45 fast track courts, as many as 24 would deal with POCSO cases and 21 courts would exclusively deal with cases of sexual offences against women, State Law Minister Pratap Jena told presspersons here.

The 24 courts that would conduct trial in cases under POCSO Act have already been set up and these courts would be made functional at the earliest, said Mr. Jena.

The Minister further said that steps for the establishment of the 21 fast track courts for the speedy trial of rape cases were being conducted on a war footing

Mr. Jena pointed out that 14 posts of judges were lying vacant in the Orissa High Court. The filling up these vacancies would help in faster delivery of justice to the litigants, he added.