Odisha not getting the kind of support it should get, says Patnaik

July 19, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the State was not getting the kind of support from Centre it should get in a system of cooperative federalism.

Outlining issues for BJD Members of Parliament for the forthcoming monsoon session of both Houses, Mr. Patnaik said, “Odisha is facing constant neglect in transfer of State share and Central funds. Our demand for special focus State should be stronger and louder.”

“The PM Awas Yojana was blocked for four years by not opening Awas Plus Portal. After repeated requests, we received sanctions only for 8 lakh houses when the actual requirement is 15 lakh,” said the Chief Minister.

“There are several tribal communities who face immense difficulties for not being included in Scheduled Tribe list. There are also issues of inclusion of HO, Mundari, Bhumij languages in the eighth schedule, which should be taken up,” he told MPs.

Stating that farmers’ issues were a top priority for the party, Mr. Patnaik said, “issue like non-evacuation of surplus par-boiled rice by Food Corporation of India, non-payment of dues, non-implementation of Swaminathan Committee report for minimum support price, irregular supply of fertilizers are some of the major issues. Farmers are also not getting Fasal Bima (farm insurance) benefits.” He mentioned that the State government decided to bear the premium of farmers for Fasal Bima.

Mr. Patnaik termed elimination of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and the closure of extra 5 Kg rice an attack on the poor.

“Our national highways are facing utter negligence. Many are announced, but no actual work done. Several NHs are running behind schedule. Six districts of State are yet to get railway network. No progress has been made in coastal highway yet. There are also issues of banking, mobile and digital connectivity,” Mr. Patnaik said.

Odisha CM reminded MPs about the non-removal of 18% GST from Kendu leaves, despite repeated requests, and silence of Centre on women’s reservation in legislative set up of India.

