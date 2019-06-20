Odisha moves to arrest drivers under influence of alcohol

: The Odisha government has decided to arrest persons detected or suspected of driving in public places under the influence of alcohol instead of the present practice of imposing pecuniary fine on them.

Powers have already been conferred on the police under Section 202 and 203 of the Motor Vehicle Act to arrest those detected or suspected of driving in public places under the influence of alcohol. Now, it has been decided to invoke the sections of the Act to carry out arrests for negligence.

“Road accidents and fatality due to drunken driving are increasing in the State. In practice, the police personnel engaged in enforcement activities are only compounding the drunken drivers. It does not prevent them from committing such offences again. If prosecution reports are filed against them in appropriate court, they may be punished as per stringent provision in law. That will act as a deterrent for them,” wrote G. Srinivas, State Transport Secretary in a recent note to Home Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Mr. Srinivas said the approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had been taken on the issue. Earlier, all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) were instructed to file prosecution report instead of compounding in case of drunken driving.

To deal with the menace of drunken driving, the government had resorted to temporary suspension of driving licences. But, the provision of arresting drivers under the influence of alcohol was never carried out. Earlier, the RTOs were asked to detect at least 50 cases each month through breathe analysers.

In 2016, as many as 1255 accidents took place due to drunken driving in the State. It led to the death of 531 persons and 1236 injuries. In the same year, 4463 persons died in 10532 accidents.

“The incidents of drunken driving are rampant all across the country as well as in Odisha. The drunken driving cases are grossly under-reported. The share of intake of alcohol or drugs by drivers in accidents comes around 4%. In reality, the percentage is much more than that,” said Dillip Kumar Panda, who advocates Road Safety Drivers Accreditation System, (RSDAS), which focuses on behavioral change of drivers.