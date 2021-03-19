Odisha migrant worker’s journey to a role in Jallikattu

At home in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, his two older brothers are a mason and a marginal farmer, respectively, and he would have ended up as one among thousands of faceless migrant labourers who leave the State in search of work every year.
However, Rajkumar Naik, a migrant labourer from Odisha, has scripted a different story. From being a hotel boy washing utensils to landing up as an actor in the Malayalam flick Jallikattu — India’s official entry to the Oscars, the 25-year-old youth has had an incredible journey.
He set out for Kerala after dropping out from school in Class XII in Kandhamal in 2012. Though he worked as a hotel boy and assisted in cooking, his passion for building muscles in a gym continued. His motivated and disciplined exercise drew the attention of the gym owner, who is a cousin of filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery.
As luck would have it, Mr. Naik got a cook’s job at the filmmaker’s place. “While directing Ee.Ma.Yau, Mr. Pellissery jokingly asked me if I could show some acting skill by appearing in the film. I immediately nodded in affirmative though I did not have any link with acting. I was asked to be part of funeral procession in that film. The four-second appearance set my acting career rolling,” he said.
As of now, the Odisha youth has acted in six Malayalam films and his screen time has gone up with every film. “I have acted with four directors. I hope to take my acting career forward and migrate back to Odisha to do an Odia film,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath