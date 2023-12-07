HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha invokes ESMA to ban strikes by Health Department staff

The Odisha Government invoked the Orissa Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA) prohibiting strikes by paramedical staff, including nurses, pharmacists, technicians, Class III and IV employees, to ensure that medical services are not disrupted

December 07, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

The order imposing ESMA and prohibiting strike will remain in force for six months from December 6, the Health Department said on December 6.

ALSO READ
NHM workers’ strike: Karnataka Health Department to invoke ESMA

"To prohibit strikes in the form of cessation of work by employees (including contractual employees) associated with Medical services in the state to provide uninterrupted healthcare services to the needy, #Odisha Government has prohibited strikes in the aforesaid services," State Health Department said on X.

"It is necessary to prohibit strikes in the form of cessation of work by nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, technicians and other Class III and IV employees, etc. including contractual employees in services connected with maintenance of medical services in the government hospitals and dispensaries... including medical colleges and hospitals run by government and other autonomous health institutions receiving grant-in-aid from state government," the notification issued by the Home (special section) Department said on Dec. 6.

Those staff working at municipality hospitals, ESI hospitals, Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre, Cuttack, Regional Spinal Injury Centre, Cuttack, jail hospitals and police hospitals will also be covered under the prohibition order.

As per Section 2 (b) of the Orissa Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1988, strike means the cessation of work by a body of persons employed in any essential service acting in combination or a concerted refusal or refusal under a common understanding of any number of persons who are or have been so employed to continue to work or to accept employment and includes unauthorised absence from duty, the notification said.

Related Topics

health-workers union / Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.