Odisha govt. scheme to merge with ‘PM-Kisan’ yojana

The Odisha government has decided to merge its flagship scheme to provide assistance to farmers with the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) yojana, apparently due to financial constraint, a Minister said on Thursday.
Though Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo did not reveal the details about the merger of the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme with the Centre’s programme, sources said the State government has taken a decision to change the guidelines for providing aid to farmers.
Talks are on with the Union government on the modalities, they said.
“We have decided to merge our ‘Kalia’ scheme with the ’PM-Kisan’ yojana,” Mr. Sahoo said.
