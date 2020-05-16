National

Odisha gears up for cyclone amid COVID-19 curbs

Railway staff repair electrification cable on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Odisha on May 16, 2020.

Railway staff repair electrification cable on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Odisha on May 16, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Districts on alert though system likely to head for Bengal coast

The Odisha government on Saturday said it would not to be complacent in its preparation even if initial analysis of the impending cyclone’s track suggests that the system might spare the State.

The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood moved northwestwards with a speed of 20 kmph and lay centred about 1060 km south of Paradip the bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The cyclonic storm will move in north and north-westerly direction and on May 17 afternoon, it is likely to re-curve towards north and north-east. As per the information made available to us, the cyclone could move towards West Bengal coast,” said State Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena.

Mr. Jena said the landfall of the cyclone might take place on May 20 with wind speeds reaching 160-170 km per hour gusting to 190 kmph over north Bay of Bengal.

Though the State government has ruled out any threat of floods due to heavy rain triggered by the cyclonic storm, district collectors have been informed about the impending cyclone.

“Since it is a summer cyclone, the government doesn’t see any flood threat. People living in thatched houses or having asbestos roof may have to be evacuated. The district collectors are preparing their own plans to deal with emergency situation,” said Mr. Jena.

Drinking waters and dry food will be kept ready for the evacuated people, he said. Separate guidelines have been issued for farmers and fishermen.

The third battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) based at Mundali, 30 km from Bhubaneswar, also tested the disaster response equipment. Apart from their regular apparatus, the NDRF personnel will be carrying personal protective equipment in view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The State government had earlier cancelled holidays of government officials.

It is suspected that Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur could be hit by the cyclone.

In Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara district, if any person in quarantine is found to test positive for coronavirus and a quarantine centre is required to be shifted keeping the cyclone threat in mind, the person would be sent to home quarantine, government sources said.

