ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha CM announces establishment of health university to improve medical education

March 05, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

All medical and allied health science colleges and institutions will stand affiliated to the Odisha University of Health Sciences from 2023-24 academic session, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said

PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 5 announced the establishment of a health university in the State on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of legendary politician Biju Patnaik.

All the medical and allied health science colleges and institutions will stand affiliated to the Odisha University of Health Sciences from the 2023-24 academic session, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

The announcement comes on the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik who served as Odisha Chief Minister twice. He was also a Union Minister.

His son Naveen Patnaik founded the Biju Janata Dal following Biju Patnaik’s death in 1997 and has been the Odisha Chief Minister since 2000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“All colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in health sciences, including modern medicine, ayurveda, homoeopathy, nursing, pharmacy, and physiotherapy, will now come under the ambit of the varsity from the 2023-24 academic session,” an official said.

“The Odisha government had earlier decided to set up the health university to streamline the medical education system as many such institutions have been coming up in the State,” he said.

The Odisha University of Health Sciences Act was passed in the Assembly in October 2021 and notified by the government on August 14, 2022.

“The establishment of the health university will enhance the quality of medical education, patient care and research in the State,” the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US