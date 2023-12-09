Odisha cash haul | BJP stages protest in J&K, demands action against Congress MP Sahu

December 09, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - Jammu

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on December 9 held a protest over the recovery of a huge amount of "unaccounted for" cash in Odisha and demanded stern action against Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

The protesters also burnt an effigy of Mr. Sahu.

The seizure of "unaccounted for" cash after Income Tax department raids against an Odisha-based distillery group and its linked entities is expected to reach ₹290 crore, making it the "highest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation, official sources said Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Premises linked to Mr. Sahu were also covered as part of the searches, the sources said.

Shouting anti-Congress slogans, the BJP activists assembled outside the Press Club in the heart of Jammu and held a peaceful demonstration.

Setting ablaze an effigy of the Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, they also demanded that Mr. Sahu be arrested immediately.

The protesters were led by Yudhvir Sethi - the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit vice-president - and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's chief in the Union Territory Arun Prabhat.

"The recovery of unaccounted for cash by the Income Tax department exposed the loot by Congress leaders … Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy will ensure that each penny looted from the nation will be recovered from such leaders, who will be sent to jail," Mr. Sethi said.

The Yuva Morcha's Prabhat accused Congress leaders of looting the country and said they should not be spared.

"This money belongs to the public and should be utilised for their welfare," he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said his administration has "zero tolerance" against corruption.

On International Anti-Corruption Day, Mr. Sinha said in a post on X, "Jammu and Kashmir has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption. On International Anti-Corruption Day, let us reaffirm our resolve to build a 'corruption-free Jammu and Kashmir'."

"We must be #UnitedAgainstCorruption to ensure probity in governance, social justice & speed up socio-economic development," he further said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT