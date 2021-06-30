Coronavirus | Odisha begins unlocking 20 out of 30 districts

BHUBANESWAR:

30 June 2021 17:07 IST

Extended partial lockdown in the remaining 10 districts continues till July 16

The Odisha government on Wednesday commenced the unlocking process in 20 out of 30 districts where SARS-CoV-2 Test Positivity Rate had fallen below 5%. It, however, extended partial lockdown in the remaining 10 districts till July 16.

“In 17 districts, mostly in the southern and western region, lockdown has been relaxed following improvement in the pandemic situation. During the past two months, it is a matter of great satisfaction that there has not been an increase in the rate of infection in these districts,” said Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary, announcing the July guidelines here.

“From the rest of 13 districts, the TPR has dropped below 5% in three districts — Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar. So they will be part of Category-A districts, where the government has decided to start unlock process,” said Mr. Mohapatra.

Advertising

Advertising

In Category-B districts, including Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj, where TPR is remaining above 5%, though on a decreasing trend, a partial lockdown has been extended till July 16, he informed.

As part of the unlocking strategy, business establishments would be allowed to remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekend lockdown has been done away with in 20 districts.

Similarly, public bus transport between the districts, and within the 20 districts, has been allowed. Taxi and autorickshaws can also ply during the day time in these districts. The government, however, warned against boarding extra passengers, above the seats available in the buses. Small hair cutting saloons will reopen in these districts. Daily and weekly vegetable markets have been allowed to resume. Only big malls and spas have not been allowed to start operating.

In Category-B districts, where pandemic situation continues to be a cause of concern, all shops except malls and spas, have been allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traders have been warned not to violate COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Night curfew will, however, remain in force throughout the State.

Odisha on Friday reported 3,371 cases, taking the total case count to 9,09,800. As many as 48 people lost their lives to the coronavirus. The total COVID-19 death toll in Odisha has increased to 4,018. The total active cases in Odisha stands at 31,422.

Marriage and funeral ceremonies and public meetings have been restricted, as was before. People have been urged to wear masks and maintain social distance. District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Municipal Commissioners have been asked to take stringent action if COVID-19 guidelines are violated.