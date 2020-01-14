Odia filmmaker Manmohan Mahapatra passes away

Manmohan Mahapatra, renowned Odia filmmaker and winner of eight consecutive national awards, passed away here on Monday. He was 69.

He was suffering from multiple ailments. An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he had carved a niche for himself in parallel cinema. His films mainly revolved around human emotion in changing times and were highly appreciated for a truthful presentation. His film, Seeta Raati, had won the Rajat Kamal in the National Film Awards, 1982.

Some of his acclaimed films are Neeraba Jhada, Klanta Aparahna, Nisiddha Swapna, Kichi Smruti Kichu Anubhuti, Andha Diganta, Vinya Samaya and Agni Veena.

He directed one Hindi film, Bits ‘N’ Pieces, featuring Rahul Bose, Nandita Das and Diya Mirza.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described Manmohan Mahapatra as a great filmmaker. His contribution as a film director would always be remembered, he said.