National

Odia filmmaker Manmohan Mahapatra passes away

Manmohan Mahapatra.

Manmohan Mahapatra.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The renowned filmmaker, whose works mainly revolved around human emotion in changing times, had won eight consecutive national awards

Manmohan Mahapatra, renowned Odia filmmaker and winner of eight consecutive national awards, passed away here on Monday. He was 69.

He was suffering from multiple ailments. An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he had carved a niche for himself in parallel cinema. His films mainly revolved around human emotion in changing times and were highly appreciated for a truthful presentation. His film, Seeta Raati, had won the Rajat Kamal in the National Film Awards, 1982.

Some of his acclaimed films are Neeraba Jhada, Klanta Aparahna, Nisiddha Swapna, Kichi Smruti Kichu Anubhuti, Andha Diganta, Vinya Samaya and Agni Veena.

He directed one Hindi film, Bits ‘N’ Pieces, featuring Rahul Bose, Nandita Das and Diya Mirza.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described Manmohan Mahapatra as a great filmmaker. His contribution as a film director would always be remembered, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
death
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 2:10:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/odia-filmmaker-manmohan-mahapatra-passes-away/article30561912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY