Observe ‘parents’ day’ on Feb. 14: HJS

Right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Tuesday appealed to the youth to celebrate February 14 as “parents’ day”, instead of Valentine’s Day. It also submitted a memorandum to the additional collector of North Goa and officials from the State administration.

“This distorted version of love is being made popular among youth to gain some business, and as a result, the young generation is drawn towards sensuality and immorality,” the organisation stated.

Incidents of teasing, have been reported on Valentine’s Day, the outfit said. There is a rise in “malpractices” such as consuming alcohol, drugs, and smoking. Even sale of contraceptives goes up, it claimed.

