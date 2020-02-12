Observe ‘parents’ day’ on Feb. 14: HJS

Right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Tuesday appealed to the youth to celebrate February 14 as “parents’ day”, instead of Valentine’s Day. It also submitted a memorandum to the additional collector of North Goa and officials from the State administration.
“This distorted version of love is being made popular among youth to gain some business, and as a result, the young generation is drawn towards sensuality and immorality,” the organisation stated.
Incidents of teasing, have been reported on Valentine’s Day, the outfit said. There is a rise in “malpractices” such as consuming alcohol, drugs, and smoking. Even sale of contraceptives goes up, it claimed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.