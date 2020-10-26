Observe due diligence in probe: Railway Board

Order to vigilance officials after mistake by zonal rly.

The Railway Board has directed its vigilance officials to follow due diligence while investigating cases by giving an opportunity to suspect employees to give their version.

The advisory follows a mistake in one of the Zonal Railways where an official who had no locus standi in a case was “erroneously” included in the investigation report along with others sent to the Central Vigilance Commission.

‘Lax’ attitude

After the CVC recommended major punishment against the official, the railway authorities realised that he had no role to play in the composite vigilance case. When the matter was reverted, the CVC expressed displeasure for adopting a “lax” attitude during processing of the case, sources in the railways said on Monday.

To avoid recurrence of such instances, it is advised that the version of suspect official should normally be taken during investigation for arriving at an objective conclusion. “The process of obtaining response affords an opportunity to the suspect official to explain his/her stand and might clarify the differences in understanding, perception and interpretation of issues,” the Railway Board said in a note to all Senior Deputy General Managers/Chief Vigilance Officers of Zonal Railways, Production Units, Public Sector Undertakings etc.

All investigating officials were directed to demonstrate due diligence during staff accountability exercise and after thorough scrutiny only cases should be submitted to the Vigilance Directorate of the Railway Board for further action.

Expeditious disposal

In a separate advisory, the Railway Board said the CVC had advised all Chief Vigilance Officers to ensure expeditious finalisation of disciplinary proceedings/action, particularly in respect of officials likely to retire from service shortly. Vigilance cases against employees should be investigated and a final report submitted at least two months before his/her retirement to facilitate the Railway Board process the case and get the opinion of CVC.