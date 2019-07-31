OBC sub-categorisation panel gets extension for 6 more months

A commission appointed in 2017 with the task of examining the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) within 12 weeks was on Wednesday given yet another extension of six months by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision to extend the commission's term till January 31, 2020 was to enable it complete its work with the States “where there are some anomalies”.

Headed by retired Delhi High Court Chief Justice G. Rohini, the commission was supposed to work out a mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters for the sub-categorisation within the OBCs in the Central list so that the benefits of reservation are distributed equitably.

The process was supposed to be completed within 12 weeks, but there have been multiple extensions. In May last, the commission was given a two-month extension till July 31.

According to Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry officials, compilation of data on the OBCs by the States has taken time, leading to the extensions.