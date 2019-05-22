OBC categories commission receives 2-month extension

A commission appointed in 2017 to examine the sub-categorisation of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) has been given a two-month extension by President Ram Nath Kovind, according to an order of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday.

The tenure of the commission was to end on May 31 but had now been extended till July 31, the order said. The commission had been constituted to “examine the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities included in the broad category of Other Backward Classes with reference to such classes included in the Central List”, the October 2, 2017 order notifying its creation said.

The commission was meant to “work out the mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters in a scientific approach for sub-categorisation within such OBCs and to take up the exercise of identifying the respective castes or communities or sub-castes or synonyms in the Central List of OBCs and classifying them into their respective sub-categories”, the order had said.

The commission, whose chairperson was former Delhi High Court Chief Justice G. Rohini, was supposed to present its report to the President in 12 weeks from the time the chairperson assumed charge.

“Since considerable time was taken up in obtaining the data and thereafter in analysing of the data, the tenure of the Commission has been extended from time to time and last till 31.05.2019,” Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar told the Lok Sabha in a reply. .