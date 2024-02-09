OBC candidates selected on merit merged with those selected under quota to show compliance, finds House panel

February 09, 2024 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - New Delhi:

There are several instances where Central government departments merge the OBC candidates selected on their own merit with the candidates selected under the reservation policy in order to show compliance with the mandate of ensuring 27% representation, a parliamentary panel on the welfare of Other Backward Classes noted on Thursday as it tabled a report in the House on measures taken to ensure reservation for OBCs.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Rajesh Verma, called this a “wrong practice”, which “simply inflates the OBC candidates list reflecting the fulfillment of implementation of requisite quota”. This misrepresentation of data, the panel said, was resulting in a failure to ascertain the “real picture of percentage of OBC candidates getting appointed under 27% OBC reservation mandate.”

This observation of the committee came even as it said that latest data from the Annual Report (2022-23) of the Department of Personnel and Training showed that the 27% representation of OBCs are not being reflected in Group A, B, and C posts of the Central government. According to consolidated data (as of January 1, 2021) of representation in 72 ministries and departments, only 18.07% of Group A posts are occupied by OBCs. This is at 17.46% for Group B posts, 22.69% for Group C (excluding Safai Karamchari), and 17.89% for Safai Karamchari posts.

“Therefore, the committee recommends the DoPT to review the difference in percentage of posts that should be filled up by the OBC recruitment and ensure all the possible methods for a stricter adherence to the 27% reservation mandate for the OBC in appointment to the posts of Government of India,” the panel said in its report.

As for the clubbing of the data, the House committee recommended for a robust monitoring mechanism, adding, “All necessary methods may be adopted to avoid such mixing and ensuring the maintenance of a separate list of ‘own merit candidates’ by all the employing agencies.”

It went on to admit that there may be varied causes for the vacancies not being filled up, including backlogs, promotion posts, etc. but maintained, “such variance defy the welfare-oriented vision behind the reservation policy and need to be taken care of”.

Bypassing of reservation

The committee said it had also been apprised of another important issue — the “bypassing” of OBC reservation by advertising only one or two vacancies at a time. The panel said that this method, given the roster system in place, will bypass the OBC reservation on account of mathematical improbabilities.

“The committee, through its ground reality experience, finds that such wrong methodology being adopted, even in exceptional cases should be looked into with probity so that this does not acquire precedential value for other organisations to follow suit,” it said, adding it was a need of the hour for the DoPT to take “due cognisance of advertisements of 1-2 vacancies for recruitment and instead ensure that vacancies may be advertised in a lump sum manner so that possibility of implementation of reservation is not done away with”.

In addition to this, the committee recommended that representation of SC/ST/OBC members on the Selection Boards should be made mandatory even when less than 10 vacancies are being sought to be filled up. Currently, while it is mandatory to ensure their representation while hiring for over 10 vacancies, the panel said this should be the case for cases with less vacancies as well. As for the existing backlog vacancies, the panel recommended expeditious filling up of these posts through large-scale special drives.

Further, the committee noted that the Liaison Officers posted with each ministry and department to monitor OBC reservation implementation were not from OBC communities themselves. The panel said this does not portend well, further suggesting that it would be easier for the purpose of the job if the Liaison Officer is from the community.

“Thus, the committee recommends the DoPT to acknowledge the sentiments of the panel in a right way and ensure the appointment of Liaison Officer for OBC preferably from amongst the OBC community itself,” it added, further calling for more comprehensive efforts to train the L.O.s It also called for a specific grievance redressal mechanism for OBC employees and recommended the DoPT to explore such options as well.

