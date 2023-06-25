Obama’s remarks about minority rights in India are surprising: Nirmala Sitharaman

June 25, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 25 pointed out that former U.S. President Barack Obama’s statement about minority rights in India under the BJP government was surprising as six Muslim-majority countries had faced U.S. “bombing” during his tenure.

“I was surprised when Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi was talking about India in front of everyone, a former U.S. President was giving statements about Indian Muslims at that time,” Ms. Sitharaman said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

“Didn’t bombings happen in six countries — Syria, Yemen, Saudi and Iraq and other Muslim countries — during his term [as U.S. President]?” she asked. “When he makes such allegations, will the people trust him,” she said.

She said Mr. Modi had received the highest civilian awards from 13 countries, including six with predominantly Muslim population.

‘Organised campaigns’

Ms. Sitharaman alleged that “organised campaigns” were being run to level “baseless” allegations on the treatment meted out to minorities at the behest of the Opposition as it cannot defeat the BJP electorally under Mr. Modi.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Mr. Obama reportedly said if India does not protect the rights of “ethnic minorities”, there is a strong possibility that at some point that the country starts pulling apart.

Ms. Sitharaman also took exception to the allegations by U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), saying India wants to maintain a good relationship with the U.S. but she is “surprised” to hear such statements.

“We want good friendship with the U.S. But from there also, USCIRF’s comments about religious tolerance in India comes and the former President is also saying something,” she added. She said it was also important to see who were the people behind them.

The Finance Minister alleged that the opposition Congress was “deliberately” raising “non-issues” and levelling allegations “without facts” to vitiate the country’s atmosphere. “The Congress is running such campaigns and it was clearly visible in the last election and the previous election where they went to Pakistan seeking their help to change the government in India,” she charged while replying to questions on allegations of discrimination against minorities.

“I find this deliberate attempt to vitiate the atmosphere in the country because they think they cannot win against the development policies of Mr. Modi,” the Finance Minister alleged. “Going abroad, our Opposition do not talk in India’s interest because they cannot defeat Mr. Modi.” They bring up these people who go to these debates without ground-level details, she charged.

“These [targeting of Modi government over minority issues] are organised campaigns. Otherwise, why would countries accord such an honour to Prime Minister Modi and why would there be a distortion in understanding about how the minority population is part of the Indian mainstream,” she said.

During his U.S. visit, Mr. Modi had said at a press conference how his government works on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ principle and doesn’t discriminate against any community “whatsoever”, she added.

