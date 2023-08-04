Nursing students can opt to study foreign language to make them job market-ready

August 04, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

In a first in the area of nursing education in India, the Health Ministry has initiated the addition of foreign languages as an optional subject/course in BSc. Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) programmes.

The Indian Nursing Council (INC) has issued a notification on August 2, 2023, announcing the new initiative aimed at promoting internationalisation in education. The programme also hopes to enhance the overall personality development of nursing students and equip them with a valuable skill set for their future careers.

The optional foreign language courses will provide nursing students with an additional advantage during their degree/diploma programme. Students will have the opportunity to choose from a range of foreign languages including French, German, Greek, Latin, Irish, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese, among others. This diverse array of language options ensures that students can select a language that aligns with their interests and career aspirations, said a senior Health Ministry official.

Equitable education

The language courses will be conducted by hiring specific language teachers, and the expenses for hiring these teachers will be borne by the respective nursing institutions. The INC has emphasised that participating students shall not be charged exorbitant fees for these optional language modules. In line with the INC s vision of equitable education, the fees will either be nominal or completely waived off, enabling all nursing students to access this opportunity.

It added that the optional foreign language courses will not be compulsory for any student. Every nursing student has the autonomy to decide whether they want to pursue an additional language alongside their core nursing subjects. To accommodate students’ schedules, the language classes will be conducted after regular class hours or during leisure time, ensuring that it does not interfere with their primary nursing education.

Furthermore, the credits/hours earned through these language courses will be in addition to the credit requirements prescribed in the nursing curriculum for the award of the BSc Nursing/GNM. These additional credits will be reflected in the students’ transcripts, signifying their achievement and proficiency in the chosen foreign language.

