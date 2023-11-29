HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nursing courses only for women?: Delhi HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt. stand

November 29, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File image used for representational purpose only.

File image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Delhi government to respond to a plea challenging a rule that allows only female candidates to apply for admission to B.Sc (Honours) Nursing courses offered by AIIMS, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and Delhi University.

The court granted the government, institutes, and the Indian Nursing Council a period of four weeks to respond to the plea filed by the Indian Professional Nurses Association (IPNA).

The IPNA, a non-governmental registered body working for the welfare of nurses across India, said that the admission process “does not consider present-day realities.”

Advocate Robin Raju, who appeared for the IPNA, said that denying non-females the opportunity to study the course in Delhi’s premier and affordable nursing colleges was “arbitrary” and “against the principles of democracy, fairness and equality”. The plea also underlined the possibility of male and third-gender candidates facing discrimination during the admission process.

The plea added that gender-based eligibility ignores the dearth of nursing professionals in the country, stating that “hence, prohibiting non-female candidates from getting admission to the B.Sc (Honours) Nursing course is also against the interest of the public at large”.

The court listed the case for further hearing for February next year.

Related Topics

nursing (education)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.