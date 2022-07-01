Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the nation, observes Supreme Court  

The Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

July 01, 2022 12:34 IST

‘The way she has ignited emotions across the country... This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,’ says Bench.

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who allegedly made remarks against Prophet Mohammad in a televised debate, saying she was single-handedly responsible for the ensuing protests and should have apologised to the nation.

The remarks led to a spate of violence, unrest, demolitions and arrests across several States.

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country... This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," Justice Surya Kant, leading a Vacation Bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala, observed orally.

Ms. Sharma had approached the Supreme Court to club the multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered across the country.

The court refused to entertain her plea, saying that the "conscience of the court is not satisfied", following which Ms. Sharma withdrew her petition.

The court said Ms. Sharma's comments were "disturbing".

"What is her business to make these remarks?" the Bench asked her lawyer, senior advocate Maninder Singh.

When Mr. Singh said his client had apologised, the court lashed out, saying she should have gone back on air and apologised to the nation.

"She was too late to withdraw...and that too, she withdrew her comments conditionally, saying 'if sentiments hurt' ", Supreme Court remarked.

The court said these statements were intended to provoke.

"The petition [to club the FIRs] smacks of her arrogance, that the Magistrates of the country are too small for her... If you are a spokesperson of a party, it is not a licence to say things like this. If there is a misuse of the debate, the first thing she should have done was to file an FIR against the anchor", the court said.

PTI adds:

CJI gets letter petition

A letter petition was filed on Friday before Chief Justice N. V. Ramana seeking withdrawal of the adverse remarks made by the Supreme Court Bench against Nupur Sharma. The letter said that it be treated as a PIL and the adverse remarks made during the hearing be declared as “uncalled for”.