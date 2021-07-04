Number of vaccine doses administered crosses 35 crore

More than 57.36 lakh jabs given till 7 p.m. on Saturday , says Health Ministry

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has exceeded 35 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

As the new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 57.36 lakh vaccine doses were given on Saturday, as per a provisional report up to 7 p.m.

The Ministry said 28,33,691 first and 3,29,889 second doses were given in the 18-44 years category on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 99,434,862 people in this age group have received their first dose and 27,12,794 their second since the start of phase-3 of the drive, the report showed.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses in the age group of 18-44.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal inoculated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years category with the first dose, the Ministry said.