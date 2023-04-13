Attack on Christians: ‘Exaggerated and wrong impression’, says Centre to Supreme Court

April 13, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre on April 13, 2023 said petitions filed in the Supreme Court alleging increasing incidents of attacks on Christians are devised to keep the “pot boiling” and give an “exaggerated” and wrong impression.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, said statistics given by the petitioners to prove their case of attacks on the religious community was wrong.

“Petitioners claim there were nearly 500 incidents of attacks on Christians. We sent everything to the States… Let us take the case of Bihar. The attacks the petitioners speak of are internal fights between neighbours of which one of them would be a Christian. They have later resolved. The figures given are incorrect,” Mr. Mehta submitted.

The petitions had alleged that attacks against Christians saw an “exponential rise” post 2022. They had listed alleged incidents of violence against Christians in the States of Bihar, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In a 217-page affidavit, the Centre said a majority of the incidents alleged, 263 out of 495, in the list given by the petitioners were not even reported to the State authorities.

Out of 232 reported incidents, 73 were “resolved amicably with mutual agreement between both the parties”.

“These 73 incidents were related to land dispute, family dispute, superstitious practices, violation of COVID-19 guidelines and other trivial issues,” the affidavit said.

FIR/Non-FIR complaints were registered in the remaining 155 cases, the Centre informed the court.

The Centre, in a preliminary affidavit filed earlier in court, had said “a majority of the incidents alleged as Christian persecution in these reports were either false or wrongfully projected. In some cases, incidents of purely criminal nature and arising out of personal issues, have been categorised as violence targeting Christians”.

Mr. Mehta said the petitions had sent out a wrong message that Christians were in danger.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, for petitioners Rev. Dr. Peter Machado of National Solidarity Forum, Rev. Vijayesh Lal of Evangelical Fellowship of India and others, said he needed time to respond to the affidavit.

The court adjourned the case by three weeks.

“Christians are attacked and FIRs are filed against Christians,” Mr. Gonsalves had submitted in a previous hearing. He had said “priests are arrested. FIRs are filed against Christians and they are struggling to get bail”.

Mr. Gonsalves had submitted there was an explosion of community hate in certain sections of the media and rallies. Mr. Gonsalves said the apex court had ordered the appointment of nodal police officers to keep a watch on hate and even prevent it from manifesting by filing FIRs against the perpetrators.

“Not a single FIR has been filed,” he had said.