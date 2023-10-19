Nuh violence | Congress MLA Mamman Khan gets regular bail in two cases

October 19, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - GURUGRAM

Congress MLA Mamman Khan was on Wednesday granted regular bail in two cases of Nuh violence. He was earlier granted interim bail in these cases on October 3.

Mr. Khan’s lawyer Tahir Hussain Ruparya said the Ferozepur Jhirka MLA was granted the bail by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Sharma.

The Nuh Police, opposing the bail plea, said that as per the reports of his two mobile phones received from a laboratory, Mr. Khan was the administrator of two Whatsapp groups and did not preventing members from posting provocative posts.

The police said he himself was online and making comments in the two groups which had 84 and 59 members respectively.

The police also claimed that the supporters of MLA were issuing threats to the witnesses making it clear that he was involved in the communal riots.

Shiv Kumar, a resident of Nagina, was allegedly threatened by two young men claiming to be supporters of Mr. Khan on October 15 and was told not to depose in the communal riots’ cases, the police said, adding that a case was registered in this connection. The police said the investigation could be impacted if Mr. Khan was granted bail.

Arguing for his client’s bail, Mr. Ruparya said Mr. Khan was administrator of only one of the two groups and had not made any comments on the chats. He added that the legislator had also not made any provocative posts from his Facebook page. On issuance of alleged threats to witnesses, Mr. Ruparya argued that there was no evidence on record to connect the accused with his client and the case appeared to be motivated.

Mr. Khan, who is accused in four cases of Nuh violence, was arrested on September 14 and granted regular bail in two cases in the last week of the previous month.

