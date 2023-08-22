ADVERTISEMENT

Nuh violence accused held after gunfight with police in Aravalli hills

August 22, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - Gurugram

The accused,allegedly involved in communal violence in Nuh, has been identified as Aamir, a resident of Didhara village, officials said

PTI

Police personnel check vehicles amid tight security on the Gurugram-Nuh border near Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, in Nuh district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A man allegedly involved in communal violence in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with police in the Tauru area of the district, officials said on August 21.

He has been identified as Aamir, a resident of Didhara village, they said.

A search operation was launched following inputs that the accused, along with his associates, was hiding in the Aravalli hills near Tauru, police said.

The accused opened fire at the police and in retaliatory firing, he received a bullet injury in his leg, they said, adding the accused was nabbed and placed under arrest.

He was admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment, they said.

Police said the search is on for other communal violence accused hiding in the hills.

A country-made pistol and five cartridges were recovered from Mr. Aamir’s possession, they said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

