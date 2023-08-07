Nuh violence | 156 people arrested, 56 FIRs registered so far

August 07, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Nuh (Haryana)

As many as 156 people have been arrested and 56 FIR’s registered so far in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana’s Nuh district on August 7, officials said.

With this, six people have been confirmed dead and eighty-eight are injured so far in the district, officials confirmed.

District Magistrate, Nuh, on August 7 said, “Banks and ATMs will remain open in the district till 3 p.m. today during the relaxation of the curfew.”

The curfew in Haryana’s violence-hit Nuh district was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 7 as part of the attempt to restore normalcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on August 6 as well curfew was lifted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, as illegal structures are being razed in the violence-hit Nuh from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata on August 6 said that ban on the internet in the district will continue till the situation normalises.

“Ban on the internet will continue for now. Once we will witness changes in the situation we will lift it. An extra one hour has been added to the movement of the public from tomorrow when the Curfew will be lifted,” said Mr. Khadgata.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT