Nudged out given current controversy: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on UPSC chairman resignation

Jairam Ramesh criticizes Modi’s impact on Constitutional bodies since 2014 as UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigns amid controversy

Published - July 20, 2024 04:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh. File

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

With the UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigning citing personal reasons, the Congress on Saturday said he apparently “nudged out” given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh also said the sanctity and autonomy of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014 – the year Mr. Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

Mr. Soni resigned citing personal reasons before the expiry of his tenure in May 2029, official sources said on July 20.

His resignation is “not in any way connected to controversies and allegations surrounding the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar issue came to the fore,” they said.

UPSC lodges criminal case against IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, issues show-cause notice

Reacting to the development, Mr. Ramesh said, “The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times even the self-anointed non-biological PM is forced to say enough is enough.”

He said, “Mr. Modi brought in one of his favourite ‘academics’ from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him Chairman in 2023 with a six-year term. But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiry of his term.”

“Whatever the reasons that may be given, it appears clear that he had to be nudged out given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved.” Many more such characters have populated the system, he said, and wondered why the Chairman of the National Testing Agency remains untouched so far.

“The UPSC chairman had tendered his resignation citing personal reasons over a fortnight back. It is yet to be accepted,” a source added.

Eminent educationist Mr. Soni, 59, took over as a member of the Commission on June 28, 2017. He took oath as the UPSC chairman on May 16, 2023, and his term was to end on May 15, 2029.

