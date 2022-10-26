Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

During a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on the “evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through use of ‘dirty bomb’” while Mr. Singh stressed that nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side.

“Mr. Singh reiterated India’s position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict. He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

Noting that the telephonic conversation was held at the request of Mr. Shoigu, the statement added that both Ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the “deteriorating” situation in Ukraine.

Both Ministers agreed to remain in touch, the statement added.

There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukranian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks back. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of fresh wave hostilities.

Early this month, in a telephonic conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his “firm conviction” that there can be no military solution to the conflict and also India’s readiness to contribute to any peace effort.

“The PM emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine,” an official statement said.

