NTR was a trendsetter in implementing pro-people reforms

As the centenary celebrations of NTR, the legendary actor-turned-politician, are being held across many places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it is time to recollect his invaluable contribution to the fields of cinema and politics, which he strode like a colossus.

NTR, as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was popularly known, was one of the most iconic film stars Indian cinema has seen. A larger-than-life figure beyond cinema, NTR is widely seen as a rebellious non-conformist, a pioneer of ‘alternative politics’, who rewrote the grammar of the country’s politics. It is often rightly said that NTR scripted a new political idiom when he first burst on the political scene like a blazing meteorite. He single-handedly dethroned a well-entrenched ruling party in Andhra Pradesh tasting extraordinary success within about nine months of floating a regional party and coming up with a sound political alternative.

NTR was an ardent nationalist, who was immensely proud of his Telugu identity. Shorn of parochialism, NTR’s regionalism exemplified the idea of unity in diversity. It must be borne in mind that NTR passionately espoused the concept of strengthening the federal character of our Constitution, spelt out his own well-articulated doctrine on Centre-State relations, and was ahead of his times in outlining his vision of welfarism.

Once he turned to public life, he was tireless in his efforts to take his fledgling party, Telugu Desam, forward and succeeded in building it into a powerful political force. Perched atop his refurbished van, which he named Chaitanya Ratham, his relentless campaigning replete with his inimitable oratory in chaste Telugu, and the devotion with which he powered his party to unprecedented success, is the stuff of political lore. Of course, well before he made his foray into politics, NTR was a household name in Andhra Pradesh, and other States in the South, as an actor. When he essayed roles from our Puranas — as diverse as those of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Arjuna, Karna, Duryodhana or Ravana, for example, NTR did so with remarkable ease, depth and grace, something that no other actor could match. Revered by the common populace as an incarnation of divinity, a number of Telugu households would have a calendar with the picture of NTR either as Rama or Krishna. When he decided to take the plunge into politics, the overwhelming affection and admiration Telugu masses had showered on him for decades, gave NTR an advantage that few public figures enjoyed.

A staunch nationalist

Charismatic and colourful, NTR was seen as a popular figure with orthodox beliefs. The truth remains that though, in popular perception, he appeared to be religious at first glance, he was a staunch nationalist. There was no contradiction in the fact that he was a fervent nationalist and a leader who stood for regional aspirations. He articulated the cause of Telugu Atmagouravam (Telugu self-respect) intermingling it with nationalist pride, with exceptional emotional commitment using his eloquence to drive home the message forcefully to the masses. While promising to root out corruption, NTR would often rely on pan-Indian symbolism with terms such as Rama Rajya. When it came to governance and framing people-friendly, socio-economic welfare schemes, NTR was earnest in his approach. As someone who shared a special bond with him, based on mutual trust and respect, I could see that he was, at the core, well-intentioned and good at heart. His dramatic entry into politics was not driven by self-serving ambition. From my multiple interactions with him, I could gauge that NTR was sincere and ardent in his yearning to serve the underprivileged and stamp out corruption. The many pro-poor welfare schemes launched during his time bear ample testimony to his intentions. The masses responded to NTR’s outreach programmes with enthusiasm, seeing in him a messiah cut from different political cloth. Perceived popularly as a leader with a difference, to the people at large, he seemed to offer a credible alternative. NTR’s political journey was not without its ups and downs. Unfamiliar with the twists and turns of politics and shocked by the cynical pursuit of power by some of his close aides, he suffered serious setbacks in his political career. These setbacks did not dent his image in any way and, on the contrary, added to his stature as a leader of unimpeachable integrity. His sincerity and straightforwardness, at times, proved to be his failings in dealing with the machinations of public life, unaccustomed as he was to adjustment, accommodation and compromise which are an integral part of politics.

After the historic win following the electoral tsunami led by him, NTR seemed to be a man in a hurry when it came to rolling out his model of governance. Be it the revolutionary welfarist initiative to provide rice to the poor at ₹2 a kg, the decentralisation of the administration through mandal system, the abolition of the Upper House or the Legislative Council, the implementation of the Upa-Lok Pal Act to strike at corruption, empowerment of women with property rights, setting up a women’s university, introducing reservations for BCs in Zilla Parishads, banning donations for seats in educational institutions, especially professional colleges, supplying drinking water to Chennai through Telugu Ganga, or making Telugu the official language of correspondence at all levels of the administration, every single measure bore the stamp of NTR’s pro-people’s approach.

Save Democracy campaign

As an Opposition stalwart, NTR finds a place among political giants from south India such as Prof. N.G. Ranga, EMS Namboodiripad, Annadurai, MGR, Karunanidhi and Ms. J. Jayalalithaa. History will record his stellar role in forging Opposition unity at the national level. Soon after he took over the reins as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1983, NTR turned his eye to bringing together all Opposition parties and build a viable political alternative to the ruling party of the day and invited a galaxy of Opposition leaders to attend the party’s Mahanadu in Vijayawada in 1983. The next year, seventeen opposition parties in the undivided State of Andhra Pradesh came together under the Save Democracy movement after the indefensible dismissal of the NTR government. As young MLAs from the Opposition, my good friend, the late S. Jaipal Reddy, who was then in the Janata Party and I, were at the forefront of the Save Democracy campaign to restore the democratically-elected government.

At the core of NTR’s personality was his ‘Indianness’ — his admiration for Indian culture, heritage, values and philosophy — defined his approach to practically everything. NTR and I shared a common love for Telugu language and literature and were bound by a profound interest in our scriptures and rich cultural traditions. NTR’s legacy extends beyond our political canvas — he will be remembered for his uprightness and straightforwardness, dedication and discipline, his exemplary nationalism, commitment to the cause he stood for and his robust self-belief.

(The author is Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu)