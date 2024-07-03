GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTA working on CUET-UG results, date to be announced soon: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The results for the CUET-UG were scheduled to be announced by June 30, however, there has been no update yet from the National Testing Agency

Published - July 03, 2024 05:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. File

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on July 3 said the date for declaration of results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced soon.

The results for the crucial test, which is a gateway for admission to undergraduate courses, were scheduled to be announced by June 30. However, there has been no update yet from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The delay in announcement of CUET results is also likely to impact the academic calendar in the universities.

Why has the NTA failed to deliver? | Explained

“NTA is working on CUET results and will announce a date soon,” the UGC chairman said.

The delay in results come amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in the competitive exams, including NEET and NET.

The exam conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time was cancelled across Delhi, a night before the exam citing logistical reasons. The exam was conducted later in the national capital.

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of the CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in computer-based mode.

Over 13.4 lakh candidates had this year registered for the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

Centre's panel on exam reforms seeks suggestions from stakeholders till July 7

In the line of fire over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET and the PhD entrance NET, the Centre removed NTA Director General Subodh Singh last week and notified a high-level panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief R. Radhakrishnan to ensure a transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

While the NEET is under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged paper leak, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the Education Ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two other exams — CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG — were cancelled as a preemptive step.

OPINION | The rot in India’s higher education system

Congress slams NTA over delay

The Congress on July 3 slammed the NTA over the delay in the results and claimed that the exam is one reason why more and more youngsters are looking to go abroad for undergraduate education.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the “totally discredited” NTA had earlier announced that the results for the CUET would be declared on June 30. Now, it appears that it might be declared on July 10, he said.

“It is worth recalling that NTA’s chairman has not been shifted out as part of the clean-up following the NEET and NET fiascos,” Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

“It is also worth recalling that the NTA, which is under the Ministry of Education, has no professional expertise of its own and depends entirely on private vendors — some with dubious credentials — for the actual testing,” he alleged.

Mr. Ramesh claimed that the CUET is one reason why more and more youngsters are looking to go abroad for undergraduate education.

