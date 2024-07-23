ADVERTISEMENT

NTA will release final NEET results within two days: Dharmendra Pradhan

Updated - July 23, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 09:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The merit list will be revised according to the observations made by Supreme Court, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 23 hailed the Supreme Court's decision on the NEET-UG issue and announced that the final results of the medical entrance exam would be declared within two days.

The merit list would be revised according to the observations made by the Supreme Court, he said.

The top court dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden 2024 NEET-UG, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that the exam was “vitiated” on account of “systemic breach” of its sanctity.

The interim verdict, to be followed by a detailed and reasoned order, came as a shot in the arm for the embattled BJP-led NDA government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which were facing strong criticism and protests, on streets and in Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices such as question paper leak, fraud and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.

“’Satyamev Jayate’. Truth has prevailed,” Mr. Pradhan said at a press conference here, welcoming the court’s decision.

The Centre had been saying there was no large-scale leak, and the Supreme Court had upheld that, he said and added that the government had zero tolerance for any kind of breach and the sanctity of exams was "supreme for us". If anybody was found involved in exam irregularities, they would not be spared, the Education Minister said.

Mr. Pradhan said the NTA would announce the final results for the NEET-UG within two days. Attacking the Opposition, he alleged that it was trying to create "anarchy and civil unrest" over the NEET issue.

