NTA website, its other portals secure; reports of they being hacked wrong: Officials

Published - June 23, 2024 06:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The clarification comes amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET.

PTI

A view of the National Testing Agency website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) website and all its other web portals are fully secure, and reports that these have been compromised and hacked are wrong and misleading, officials said on June 23.

Supreme Court refuses to postpone or stay NEET-UG counselling

The clarification comes amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET. The education ministry on Saturday set up a panel to review the NTA's functioning, recommend exam reforms and ensure data security.

"NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that they have been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading, a senior official said.

