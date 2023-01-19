NTA revises schedule for JEE Main 2023 session 1

January 19, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 18 announced a revised schedule for session one of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.

According to the notice uploaded on the NTA website, the NTA will conduct session one of the JEE (Main) 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for B.E./B. Tech (Paper 1, Shift 1st, and Shift 2nd). For B. Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A and 2B), the exam will be conducted on January 28 (2nd Shift only). According to the old schedule, the test was supposed to get over on January 31, but now the exam will be held on February 1 as well.

The exam will be conducted at different centres in 290 cities across the country, and in 25 cities outside India.