NTA reform panel to elicit views of parents, students

A day after convening the first meeting of the National Testing Agency (NTA) reform committee, the head of the panel and former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan said its first priority is to elicit from students and parents across the country of their concerns and suggestions regarding the recent instances of exam paper leak that have compromised the agency’s integrity.

“We are going to engage with them as far as possible in person or through electronic media, and in the next fortnight we will like to consolidate this,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

The Hindu had reported on Monday that the committee was meeting for the first time to chart a roadmap with a multi-pronged approach to propose changes to NTA’s working.

Mr. Radhakrishnan further said: “The next priority for us is to build quickly a robust system for starting the tests. We are also looking at the future — to develop in this country a robust tamper processed system, a system with zero error, and a system which will lessen difficulty and stress for the students with adequate flexibility built into it.”

Out of public view

Meanwhile, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over all police cases pertaining to National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate paper leak across States, the central agency sealed off the first floor of the NTA office in NSIC-MDBP building, and covered the premises with white cloth to prevent any public view of the offices. Guarded under heavy security at multiple checkpoints, any movement of outsiders inside the NTA office has been severely curtailed.

Also, setting aside rumours on social media that NEET-PG 2024 exam, which is conducted by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has been indefinitely delayed, NBE president Dr. Abhijat Sheth said the revised dates for NEET-PG exam will be announced next week.

Dr. Sheth also added that the integrity of the NEET-PG exam was never in doubt. “For the last seven years, we have conducted it so far successfully but in the view of the recent events, what has happened is, there were lot of concerns about these exams in student community,” he said.

He further said the government has decided to make sure that sanctity, safety and security of the exams must be maintained so they have decided to review the SOPs and protocols, and as soon as possible NBEMS will declare the next due date in one week’s time.

Commenting on rumours that NEET-PG 2024 has been indefinitely postponed, he said: “Social media is so vast these days, any one can put any thing in social media which gives wrong message to students. I must regret that the exam was postponed at the last moment. I must ensure student community that we will conduct this exam safely and securely. We are working closely with government to ensure all promises are maintained.”

NEET-PG before September?

Dr. Sheth further said the NEET-PG could be conducted earlier than September this year. “I can’t say at this stage, but we are trying to ensure that further delay does not happen and it does not upset the student community,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Centre notified rules under The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act or the anti-cheating law on Monday. They provide a framework of actions to prevent cheating and lay down parameters for preparation of norms, standards and guidelines for computer-based tests for physical and digital infrastructure and activities and so on.

