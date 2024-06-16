NTA officials to face action if found involved in NEET irregularities, says Dharmendra Pradhan 

The Central government would take the strictest of actions against functionaries of the National Testing Agency (NTA) if they were found to be involved in irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said in Sambalpur on June 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With regards to NEET, two types of irregularities have come to the light. As per preliminary findings, some students were allotted less time than the designated duration, leading to widespread dissatisfaction. Alternatively, grace marks were awarded, which the government had already disapproved, and [the government] directed re-examination for 1,563 students as per the Supreme Court order,” Mr. Pradhan said.

“Additional wrongdoings have also come to the fore on two accounts. I assure both students and parents that the government had taken the issue very seriously. We will take it to a logical end,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The officials, regardless of whatever important positions they hold in the NTA, would not be spared if they are found guilty. A lot of reforms are required in the NTA’s functioning though it is an autonomous institution. The government is examining all issues,” the Minister said.

NEET 2024 was conducted by the NTA at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 overseas locations, for over 24 lakhs candidates, on May 5.

After the results were declared June 4, parents and teachers began questioning the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which expressed concern over the integrity of NEET.

The High Powered Committee constituted after the controversy recommended reconduct of NEET 2024 for the 1,563 candidates who had experienced loss of time during the originally scheduled examination on May 5. This re-examination will be held on June 23.

While 24,06,079 candidates had registered for the examination, and increase of 16.85% from the previous year. Of them, 23,33297 appeared for it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.