NTA officials to face action if found involved in NEET irregularities, says Dharmendra Pradhan 

Reforms are required in the NTA though it is an autonomous institution, the Union Education Minister said while on a visit to Sambalpur 

Published - June 16, 2024 10:11 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks to the media over the NEET issue, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks to the media over the NEET issue, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central government would take the strictest of actions against functionaries of the National Testing Agency (NTA) if they were found to be involved in irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said in Sambalpur on June 16.

“With regards to NEET, two types of irregularities have come to the light. As per preliminary findings, some students were allotted less time than the designated duration, leading to widespread dissatisfaction. Alternatively, grace marks were awarded, which the government had already disapproved, and [the government] directed re-examination for 1,563 students as per the Supreme Court order,” Mr. Pradhan said.

NEET-UG 2024 row: Kapil Sibal demands probe by Supreme Court-appointed officials

“Additional wrongdoings have also come to the fore on two accounts. I assure both students and parents that the government had taken the issue very seriously. We will take it to a logical end,” he said.

“The officials, regardless of whatever important positions they hold in the NTA, would not be spared if they are found guilty. A lot of reforms are required in the NTA’s functioning though it is an autonomous institution. The government is examining all issues,” the Minister said.

NEET 2024 was conducted by the NTA at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 overseas locations, for over 24 lakhs candidates, on May 5.

After the results were declared June 4, parents and teachers began questioning the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which expressed concern over the integrity of NEET.

NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court notice to National Testing Agency, Centre on pleas seeking probe into NEET 2024

The High Powered Committee constituted after the controversy recommended reconduct of NEET 2024 for the 1,563 candidates who had experienced loss of time during the originally scheduled examination on May 5. This re-examination will be held on June 23.

While 24,06,079 candidates had registered for the examination, and increase of 16.85% from the previous year. Of them, 23,33297 appeared for it.

