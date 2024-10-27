NTA ex-chief Subodh Kumar Singh posted in Steel Ministry

Subodh Kumar Singh, who was removed as the Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in June, has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Steel Ministry as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

Mr. Singh, a 1997 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, was ousted as the NTA chief in the wake of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and the UGC-National Eligibility Test, and was put on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Steel Ministry, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer P. Krishnamurthy has been made the Chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, Department of Pharmaceuticals, it said.

New AAI Chairman

Senior bureaucrat Vipin Kumar has been appointed Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Mr. Kumar, a 1996 batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is currently an Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Education Ministry.

Anil Kumar Singhal will be the new Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy in place of Mr. Kumar. Mr. Singhal, a 1993 batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre State, Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Sanjiv Narain Mathur, a 1992 batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer, has been appointed Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

