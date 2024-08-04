GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTA earned ₹448 crore profit in six years, but did little to upgrade testing facilities: Jairam Ramesh

The future of millions of India’s youth has become a mere revenue-raising exercise for the government, the Congress leader said

Updated - August 04, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 04:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Students from various organisations protest outside the Ministry of Education in New Delhi. File

Students from various organisations protest outside the Ministry of Education in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) earned a profit of ₹448 crore in the past six years, but did not use the money to upgrade the agency’s testing facilities or to bolster regulatory and monitoring capabilities for its vendors, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday. 

In a post on social media platform X, he flagged a recent reply by the Union Ministry of Education to the Rajya Sabha, where it was revealed that the NTA collected an estimated ₹3,512.98 crore, while it spent ₹3,064.77 crore on the conduct of examinations, therefore securing a profit of ₹448 crore in the past six years. 

“This corpus, however, has not been used to build the agency’s capabilities to conduct tests itself, or to strengthen regulatory and monitoring capabilities for its vendors. The future of millions of India’s youths has ultimately become a mere revenue-raising exercise for the non-biological PM’s Government,” Mr. Ramesh said on X. 

The Ministry of Education established the NTA in 2017 as an autonomous organisation under the Societies Registration Act (1860). The NTA conducts several national-level examinations, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The organisation is under the scanner after being hit by several cases of paper leak. 

Congress and other Opposition parties have run a consistent campaign against the NTA and especially its governing body. “It is a body of the Education Ministry whose only purpose is to function via outsourcing to private vendors. Not only do these vendors very often have dubious credentials, but the NTA itself is headed by a person who presided over the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, which has seen mega scams,” Mr. Ramesh said. 

