NTA announces dates for JNU entrance examination

The university prospectus will be available on the JNU website, the university said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced that it will be conducting the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for admission to various courses offered at the university for the academic year 2021-22 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between September 20 and September 23.

The online registration for the examination and submission of examination form will open on July 27 and will close on August 27. The last date for a successful fee transaction is 11 50 pm on August 27.

The NTA said that the examination will be of 180 minutes in duration and will be a multiple choice question LAN based test.

