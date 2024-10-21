GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NSUI lodges police complaint against Odia actor for post against Rahul Gandhi

"In the social media post, Mohanty said that after killing NCP leader Baba Siddique, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's next target should be Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. We cannot tolerate such a remark against our leader," said Pradhan

Published - October 21, 2024 02:47 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) lodged a police complaint against Odia actor Buddhaditya Mohanty for his controversial social media post about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

State NSUI president Udit Pradhan filed the complaint at Capital police station on Friday, demanding action against Mohanty for the post, which has now been deleted.

"In the social media post, Mohanty said that after killing NCP leader Baba Siddique, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's next target should be Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. We cannot tolerate such a remark against our leader," said Pradhan.

Along with the complaint, he submitted to the police a screenshot of the social media post.

Police said they have received the complaint and are enquiring into it.

Apologising for his earlier post, Mohanty wrote on Facebook on Friday, "My last post regarding Rahul Gandhiji..was never to target..harm, demean him in any way..nor write anything against him..unintentionally if I affected anyone's sentiments..my intention was not this..I offer my sincere apologies..regards (sic)."

Siddique, a Congress-turned-NCP leader, was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12.

October 21, 2024

