NSG unit conferred Army chief unit appreciation

Army Chief General Manoj Naravane on Monday conferred the COAS (Chief of Army Staff) Unit Appreciation to 51 Special Action Group (SAG) of the National Security Guard (NSG) in recognition of the Group’s outstanding achievements in combating terrorism, the Army said on Monday.

The 51 SAG draws 100% of its manpower from the Indian Army and has established itself as an elite counter-terrorist force earning many gallantry awards, including three Ashok Chakras, the Army said in a statement. The NSG was raised in 1984 and functions under the Union Home Ministry.

Among various operations of the group, most noteworthy is Operation Black Tornado during which it eliminated eight terrorists during Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, freeing over 600 hostages, including numerous foreign nationals.