NSG signs MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University

NEW DELHI:

11 June 2021 18:23 IST

The National Security Guard (NSG) and the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation and collaboration aimed at strengthening the core competencies of the NSG, which are counter-terrorism, counter-IEDs (Improvised Explosive Device), and anti-hijacking.

“The MoU is geared to fit the needs of the NSG in terms of their academic training accreditation, meeting the equipment’s gap through incubating Indian start-ups and providing an impetus to the national bomb data centre. The three verticals of the MoU are aimed at strengthening the core competencies of the NSG which are counter-terrorism, counter-IED and anti-hijacking,” said M.A. Ganapathy, Director General, NSG according to a statement from RRU.

The RRU is an institute set up under the Ministry of Home Affairs and is located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Stating that the emphasis shall be on the development of niche equipment that enable non-invasive and contactless methods of assuring security to Indians, Mr. Ganapathy added, “The MoU will consequently serve as an open space for exchange of ideas for technological innovation and training.”

“RRU has also established the Security and Scientific Technical Research Association (SASTRA) to serve the innovation requirements of the forces,” said Professor Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor, RRU.

The cooperation and collaboration with RRU includes sharing of problem statements on creating indigenous anti-drone systems, agile bomb disposal suits, night vision optics, Sudarshan bomb data management system and setting up a state-of-the-art forensics lab, said Major General R. Ravi, Inspector General, Training Centre, NSG.