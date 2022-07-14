NSE phone tapping | After CBI, ED books former Mumbai Police Commissioner

Former NSE bosses Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain also named in PMLA case

Former NSE MDs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna had allegedly roped in a company founded by the now retired Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to snoop on the NSE employees by illegally intercepting their phones calls. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering complaint against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former National Stock Exchange (NSE) top bosses Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in connection with the illegal phone tapping and snooping case of employees of the stock exchange, officials said Thursday.

The federal probe agency filed the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a week after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked them.

The CBI had alleged that Mr. Narain and Ms. Ramkrishna had roped in a company founded by the now retired Mumbai police commissioner Mr. Pandey to snoop on the stock market employees by illegally intercepting their phones calls.

The CBI, and now the ED, have named Mr. Pandey, his Delhi-based company, NSE's former MD and CEOs Mr. Narain and Ms. Ramkrishna, executive vice president Ravi Varanasi and head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur, among others, in their respective complaints.

The alleged irregularities of secret surveillance were found by the ED following which it reported it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which asked the CBI to probe the charges, officials said.