NSE co-location scam: Delhi court denies bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on August 4 dismissed the bail application of former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of national stock exchange (NSE) employees, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma had reserved her order on the plea after hearing the arguments of the accused as well as the Enforcement Directorate.

The court had on August 2 sent Mr. Pandey to judicial custody after he was produced before it on expiry of his custodial interrogation as the ED said it did not need his custody any more.

He was arrested on July 19. 


