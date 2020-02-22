NSCN (Issac-Muivah) leader released without conditions

IMPHAL

The chief judicial magistrate (Senapati district) released without any conditions “Captain Goudon Thangal” of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Issac-Muivah) at 4:30 am on Saturday. He was arrested by the 34 Assam Rifles on Friday afternoon. The All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM), which had imposed an indefinite blockade along the NH 2 from Friday afternoon, called it off immediately. Official reports said normality was restored with all shops and business centres re-opened.

Trouble started on Friday afternoon when some personnel of the 34 Assam Rifles arrested ‘Captain’ Thangal in the Senapati district headquarters market. They were searching for the town commander of the NSCN (IM) in the district which borders Nagaland on Thursday.

In protest, some NSCN(IM) cadres snatched the AK 47 rifle from one Assam Rifles personnel. Angry men and women damaged a vehicle of the personnel. Attempts were made to burn down another vehicle. They burnt old tyres on the highway. However, the elders and civil activists dissuaded the people from doing so and forced the NSCN(IM) members to return the AK 47 rifle.

Officials said all vehicles are moving freely on the national highway.

Security forces maintain that the ceasefire between the government and the NSCN(IM) does not extend to Manipur.