February 09, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - New Delhi

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on February 9 called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues.

"NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," the Indian embassy in Russia tweeted. Mr. Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT