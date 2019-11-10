NSA Ajit Doval meets Hindu, Muslim religious leaders post-Ayodhya verdict

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met a group of Hindu and Muslim “religious leaders and intellectuals” at his residence here on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court allowed the construction of a Ram temple at the site where the Babri Masjid once stood in Ayodhya.

A joint statement issued by Mr. Doval and the eminent personalities, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawrat, said, “Those attending the meeting were alive to the fact that certain anti-national and hostile elements, both within and outside the country, may attempt to exploit the situation to harm our national interest.”

The invites for the meeting were sent out three days ago, one of the participants told The Hindu. He said the invite did not mention that the meeting related to the verdict.

According to the statement, the religious leaders pledged full support to the government’s efforts to maintain peace and order. “The interaction helped to strengthen communication between top religious leaders to maintain a spirit of amity and brotherhood among all communities,” the statement said. “All the participants reposed faith in the rule of law and the Constitution.”

Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, president of Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur, who attended the meeting, said, “A new channel of communication was opened. There should be no misunderstanding, and the conversation was done in a harmonious manner. The NSA appreciated the stand taken by leaders of both communities.”

The other attendees included Swami Avdeshanand, Swami Parmatmananda, Nirmalanand, the VHP’s Alok Kumar, Champat Rai, Surinder Jain and Jiveshwar and Maulana Saeed Ahmed Noori, president of Raza Academy, Mumbai, Dr. Zahir Ishaque Kazi, president of Anjuman-I-Islam, Pir Farid Ahmed Nizami of Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah, Delhi..

The statement further said, “The leaders resolved to honour the decision of the Supreme Court and appealed to all countrymen to abide by it [the verdict], emphasizing that the national interest overrides all other considerations. They extended their full cooperation to the government in ensuring peace and communal harmony and upholding the rule of law.”

The leaders noted with satisfaction that millions of Indians, of both communities, displayed a great sense of responsibility, sensitivity and restraint in accepting the verdict, it said.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), one of the largest Muslim organisations, issued a statement expressing disagreement with the verdict and termed the ruling “unjust” and said it was in “utter disregard to the truth and evidence”.

The statement, issued by JUH general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani, said, “The honorable five judges of the Supreme Court, despite admitting that the placing of idols and destruction of the Babri Masjid were serious violations of the rule of law, gave the land to those who had committed such crimes. This is a clear discrimination against the particular community, which was not expected from the court.”

