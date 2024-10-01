NSA Ajit Doval meets French Armed Forces Minister; discusses bilateral defence ties

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met the Armed Forces Minister of France in Paris and discussed enhancing bilateral defence relations and advancing space collaboration, as well as the "evolving" global situation.

"On his visit to France, India’s National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval, engaged in extensive discussions with French Armed Forces Minister, Mr Sebastien Lecornu," the Indian Embassy in France said in a post on X on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

"Their dialogue aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation and advancing space collaboration, while also sharing insights on the evolving international geopolitical landscape," it said.

Mr. Lecornu also took to X after the meeting and said they discussed "our bilateral defence cooperation: Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space. As well as the international situation, particularly in Ukraine". Mr. Doval also led the Strategic Dialogue in Paris with Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The dialogue "anchors the strategic partnership of great trust and comfort, and high ambitions and responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, and from cyber to space", the Indian Embassy said in a separate post.