NSA Ajit Doval meets counterpart in Moscow

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who is on a visit to Russia met with his counterpart Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev on August 17.

"A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of security, as well as topical problems on the regional and international agenda were discussed," stated a press release issued by the Government of Russia.

Russia continues to remain the main defence supplier of India while the two sides have deepened energy cooperation in recent months. That apart, Afghanistan and counter-terror initiatives are other areas where the two sides are known to be cooperating closely. Moscow and Delhi are also in talks for greater multilateral coordination as the upcoming session of the U.N. General Assembly will be the first meeting of the global body since the crisis in Ukraine began in February.

"The sides agreed to continue the dialogue between the two countries' Security Council, having emphasised the progressive development of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership," said the official statement from Russia. The two sides are in talks to deepen trade link via third countries like Iran that is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).