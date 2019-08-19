NSA Ajit Doval meets Amit Shah

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah in the North Block. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top officials also attended the meeting.

This was for the first time that Mr. Doval met Mr. Shah after his return from the Kashmir Valley, where he stayed for about 10 days and personally monitored the situation.

While Mr. Doval refused to say anything after emerging out of the meeting, the situation in Kashmir could have been the topic of discussion.

The restrictions were imposed on communication links and movement of people in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 following the Centre’s move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into union territories.

However, restrictions have gradually lifted in some areas in Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley, but the curb is still continuing in many parts.