Nritya Gopal Das elected president, Champat Rai general secretary of Ram Mandir Trust

Members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the Trust set-up to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, on February 19, 2020.

Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, elected head of the temple construction committee.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected president and Champat Rai the general secretary of the Ram Temple trust at its first meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting, held at the residence of senior lawyer K. Parasaran, also elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra as the head of the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.

The meeting was aimed at working out the modalities to speed up the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It was also decided that an account will be opened at a State Bank of India branch in Ayodhya to collect donations for the Ram temple construction, Mr. Chanmpat Rai told the media after the meeting.

Swami Govind Dev Giri of Pune was appointed the treasurer of the trust at the meeting.

Those present at the meeting included a Central government representative, Additional Secretary in Home Ministry Gyanesh Kumar, the U.P. government’s representative Avinash Awasthy and Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha.

The trust was constituted by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Mr. Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

Senior lawyer Parasaran was named the head of the trust and its other members include Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math from Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

